Did Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala make their relationship Insta official? Find out

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's dating rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. The couple has been making waves after Naga's highly publicised separation from his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While both the actors have been tight-lipped about the linkup, rumours solidify as the Premam actor reacts to the rumoured girlfriend's picture.

Recently, Sobhita Dhulipala shared her looks from her upcoming film, Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan: I. As soon as she dropped the picture, several fans and celebs liked the pictures and took to the comment section to hail the actress. Among those, there was one reaction that garnered everyone's attention, and it was none other than Naga Chaitanya's like on her post. Naga Chaitanya liked Sobhitha Dhulipala's posts about her upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan. He was taken by the look of Sobhitha as Vanathi from the film and dropped a like, fueling the dating rumours.

Earlier, during an interview for his big Bollywood debut film, Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor was asked what comes to his mind when he hears Sobita's name. Nodding at the name, the actor said, "I'm just gonna smile."

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on October 7, 2017 and the couple announced their separation in a joint statement on social media in October 2021, a few days ahead of their 4th wedding anniversary. The news stirred the internet and broke the hearts of several fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga recently starred in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor will soon make his OTT debut with the supernatural horror film 'Dhootha', which is Amazon Prime Video's first Telugu original. He also has NC22 alongside Krithi Shetty. The film is helmed by Venkat Prabhu and the shoot has begun.

