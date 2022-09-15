Munawar Faruqui and Nazila unfollow each other on Instagram- Is this a breakup?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MUNAWAR.FARUQUI Munawar Faruqui and Nazila throwback picture

Ace comedian Munawar Faruqui and his girlfriend Nazila recently unfollowed each other on Instagram. Right after coming out of the survival reality show, 'Lock Upp', he has been constantly in the limelight for his relationship with social media influencer Nazila. The couple had been dating since last December but now it seems like there is trouble in paradise. If rumours are to be believed, they have decided to part ways.

A source shared with 'Bombay Times', "The two have called it quits. Recently they decided to not be together anymore. They have also unfollowed each other on Instagram and other social media platforms". Munawar has denied commenting on his relationship status as of now. The reason behind their rumoured breakup is still unknown but it is in the air that Munawar's closeness with co-contestant Anjali Arora might have fueled the fire. The two were seen developing some feelings on the show.

Any Munawar and Nazila fan will know how active the couple was on each other’s Instagram, be it live sessions or reels. Moreover, Nazila has deleted every post and reel featuring her boyfriend from her timeline and she also dropped a post with a cryptic caption that read, “heartbreak anniversary”. Also, it is noticed that they have not made a public appearance for very long, thus, hinting at their breakup.

After winning the show, Munawar announced his relationship with Nazila which raised too many questions amongst his fans. People were curious to know why the comedian didn't reveal it on the show. Later he cleared the air and said, "I’ve known Nazila for a year now and we have been dating for a few months. The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazila. As I was locked up and she was outside, I refrained from revealing her identity. In our lives, there are certain aspects that we are protective about. I don’t think it is wrong to be protective of your loved ones. The moment I came out, I posted her picture".

