Malaika Arora hospitalised after getting injured in a car accident

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Malaika Arora

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora was rushed to a hospital after meeting with an accident. According to media reports, Khopoli police revealed that the actress received minor injuries and was taken to the Apollo hospital for treatment. It further claimed that the police will register an FIR and investigate the accident. Reportedly, Malaika's car was between two tourist vehicles. However, neither Malaika nor any of her family members or friends have confirmed this, yet.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the actress shared a throwback selfie featuring her son Arhaan Khan, who she is missing a lot. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Malaika, who has just returned from the US, posted a picture of Arhaan resting on her shoulder. Along with the pic, she wrote, "Saturday. Major missing."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Malaika Arora's Instagram Story

Last year, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan jetted off to the US for his higher studies. Recently, he came back home to spend some quality time with the family. After being home for some days, went back to the US. For those unversed, Malaika separated from Arbaaz in 2016. The former couple eventually got divorced in 2017. They were together for 18 years before going their separate ways.

Now, Malaika is in a relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Despite facing criticism for their 12-year age gap, the couple have kept going strong.