Mahabharat: SS Rajamouli's epic 10-part saga to feature Ram Charan? Find out

SS Rajamouli, an acclaimed filmmaker in India, is renowned for his exceptional contributions to Indian cinema, including films like Chatrapathi, Baahubali, RRR, and more. Presently, he aspires to embark on his dream project, Mahabharat. Rajamouli recently expressed his enthusiasm once again for creating a cinematic adaptation of Mahabharat. He mentioned that it would take him approximately a year to meticulously study every existing version of Mahabharat in the country. Additionally, he made a significant revelation about the film.

During a recent event, Rajamouli was quizzed about his dream project and he said, "If I get to the point of making Mahabharat, it would take me a year just to read the versions of Mahabharat that are available in the country. At present, I can only assume that it would be a 10-part film."

The ace director went on to say that it is his dream and that each film is a learning experience for that project. "Every film I make, I feel that I’m learning something to ultimately make Mahabharat. So that’s my dream and every step is towards that," he stated.

Earlier, during the promotions of RRR, the director revealed if Ram Charan would be a part of his epic saga. He said, "I know people have made lists of who should play who in the project. But I will decide my characters only after I write my version of Mahabharata."

He also went on to say, "The characters that I write for my Mahabharata will not be the same as you’ve seen or read before. I will tell Mahabharata in my own way. Mahabharata (story) will be the same, but the characters will be enhanced and the inter-relationships between the characters will be added."

