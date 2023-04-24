Madhu Mantena to tie the knot with long-term partner Ira Trivedi? Here’s what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALACCOUNTS Madhu Mantena to tie the knot with long-term partner Ira Trivedi? Here is what we know

Madhu Mantena is a film producer who has produced numerous films in various languages, including Ghajini, Queen, Lootera, NH10, Masaan, Udta Punjab, and Super 30, to mention a few. After making audiences fall in love with his films, the producer has decided to marry writer, philanthropist, and yoga acharya Ira Trivedi.

Madhu met Ira Trivedi ten years ago, and today they are all set to go on the path of life together. It is speculated that Madhu and Ira will marry on June 11 at the ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai. The location of the wedding has been picked with the bride's spiritual side in mind.

According to Etimes, the couple wants a temple wedding surrounded by all their close family and friends. Despite the fact that Ira is a private person, Madhu is naturally outgoing and has a vast group of acquaintances. He wishes to share this wonderful time in his life with all of them. The couple will allegedly have a wedding reception on June 12.

While we couldn’t find a couple photo of the two, on January 1, the duo rang in New Year with their friends. Madhu shared the photo and also tagged Ira in it.

