Koffee With Karan season 7: Are Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday first guests on Karan Johar's show? VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday

Koffee With Karan season 7: Seems like Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be the first guests on Karan Johar's chat show. The surprise seemed to have spilled after the actors shared a reel dancing to KJo's upcoming film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. In the video shared by both Ananya and Vijay, the Liger duo are seen matching steps to the film's song Naach Punjaanban. While the actress looks stunning in a neon green dress and contrasting violet stilettos, the south star looks dashing in a white blazer.

"Hooked to this step and the vibe of this song! As they say - #JugJuggJeeyo to the team and all our love for the film from Team Liger," Ananya and Vijay wrote on Instagram.

The two actors are seen dancing under a canopy of yellow lights which look like the location of Karan Johar's chat show. Earlier this month, when the filmmaker announced season 7 of KWK, he had shared some photos from the set of the chat show. Looking closely, you can see that both the locations are the same. Take a look:

Talking about Liger, helmed by Telugu director Puri Jagannath, the movie is about an underdog, who rises to become an MMA fighter, straight from the streets of Mumbai. Slated to hit the theatres on August 25, the movie will feature America's former professional boxer, Mike Tyson, in an important role. Makrand Deshpande, Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, and others will be seen in significant roles as well. 'Liger' is produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmy Kaur, and Karan Johar.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo, on the other hand, is a comedy-drama, which is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. YouTuber Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul will also be seen in the film. It is slated to hit the screens on June 24.