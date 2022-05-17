Keerthy Suresh had lip surgery? Fans notice changes in her latest film Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KEERTHY SURESH Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh had lip surgery? It is a question many have been asking ever since her latest film Sarkaru Vaari Paata released in theaters. Fans of the actress claim that they have observed some change in the actress' look in certain scenes. While the actress hasn't spoken about it, many are of the opinion that Keerthy went under the knife for lip enlargement.

According to multiple reports, in some scenes of the film, Keerthy looked a bit different from her usual avatar. This was followed by rumors of the actress undergoing a lip job. An offocial statement of the actress on the matter is awaited.

For the unversed, known for her bubbly roles in romantic stories, Keerthy Suresh first made waves when she played iconic yesteryears actress Savitri in 'Mahanati'. Widely applauded for her performance in 'Mahanati', Keerthy won the national film award for this role.

Talking about the film, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', marked Mahesh Babu's return to the big screen after after a gap of more than two years. The film had Keerthy in the main lead.

The commercial drama had given the impression that it would impress audiences from all corners after multiple postponements. However, preliminary reports suggest otherwise. Reviews and social media buzz indicated that 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is a mediocre film, with only the lead pair serving as a saving grace. Apart from Mahesh Babu's screen presence and his love track with Keerthy Suresh, the narrative and screenplay were unlikely to connect with the audience.

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is directed by Parasuram Petla of 'Solo' and 'Geetha Govindam' fame. It's his first time working with a major star. There is a lot of pressure on him to deliver an entertaining performance. However, it appears that he does not take advantage of the golden opportunity.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, may have failed to impress the aduence, but the actress' 'Saani Kaayidham' released on Prime Video did win hearts. The Arun Matheswaran directorial story narrates the heart-wrenching journey of Ponni, essayed by Keerthy Suresh.

The intense movie revolves around Ponni, a constable who lives with her five-year-old daughter Dhanna and husband Maari, who works as a coolie in a rice mill. In one unfortunate night, she loses everything. To avenge the injustice done to her, she takes support of Sangaiah (Selvaraghavan), with whom she shares a bitter past.