Follow us on Image Source : KATRINA INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Couple to tie the knot in two ceremonies to honour both traditions

Highlights Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to tie the knot on December 9

Couple's pre-wedding festivities began at Six Senses Fort Barwara with Mehendi and haldi ceremony

Elaborate security arrangements are in place in and around the hotel

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who are set to tie the nuptial knot on Thursday (December 9), will have two wedding ceremonies to honour the traditions and cultures of both. According to IANS, the Bollywood couple is said to take vows in both a white wedding and a traditional Hindu ceremony. Their wedding festivities have already begun in Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The marriage ceremony of Vicky and Katrina --popularly known VicKat by fans will be held in the presence of close friends and family members.

Their event company is working hard for couple's important day. They procured crystal balls and chandeliers from abroad to give a royal look to the wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, 15 tonnes of flowers have reached the fort from Ghazipur for Katrina and Vicky's wedding. The decoration is going on inside the fort and in the pavilion. The puja program has just started. The procession will take entry inside the fort at around 1 pm. All the baraatis will be wearing safa and sherwani in Rajputana style. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to take '7 pheras' in Rajwada styled mandap at 3.30 pm

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal hosted an intimate haldi and sangeet ceremony for their close family members as well as friends at a luxury hotel in Rajasthan's in Sawai Madhopur on Wednesday. The three-day wedding festivities of the couple began on Tuesday with a Mehendi ceremony held at the posh Six Senses Fort Barwara, a Fort converted into a hotel in Rajasthan.

https://twitter.com/IndiaTVShowbiz/status/1468857637777207297?s=20

Guests were clicked in the corridors of the Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara after the 'Haldi' ceremony. They were seen donning yellow-coloured clothes keeping in line with the theme of the ceremony. The 'Haldi' ceremony was followed by 'Sangeet' night which saw performances from legendary singer Gurdas Maan and acclaimed music composers Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani, who are Vicky's father Sham Kaushal's favourite. In addition, British Indian musician Manj Musik, who is known for hits like 'Singh is Kinng', 'Sadi Gali' and 'Paisa Paisa' performed to the Punjabi beats. Inside photos from Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding LEAKED

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CRICBOLLYBUZZ Inside photos from Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal wedding leaked

Elaborate security arrangements are in place in and around the hotel. While both the gates of the hotel are being guarded by private security personnel, local policemen are also seen deployed in the area.