Katrina Kaif to star with Kartik Aaryan in Kabir Khan’s next? Here’s what we know

Kartik Aaryan is the most sought-after actor in Bollywood right now. He has proven his acting abilities in hit films such as 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and is now scheduled to star in filmmaker Kabir Khan's forthcoming untitled project, which will begin filming in October. According to rumours, Katrina Kaif is being considered as the film's leading lady.

According to media reports, it is speculated that Kartik Aaryan will play a full-fledged action hero in the Kabir Khan-directed picture. "Kartik hasn't done an out-and-out actioner yet," a source stated. Kabir and he have settled on a fantastic action-romance plot, which is currently under progress."

In the latest developments, Katrina Kaif is considered to play the lead opposite of the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor in the film. The production house is looking for a co-star who hasn't worked with Kartik before. So, Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani are out. It is believed that, In Phone Bhoot, her attempts to play the hero with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter fell flat and Katrina needs to get back in the game and has been reaching out to contacts.

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming projects

Kartik Aaryan was most recently seen in the film 'Shehzada,' alongside Kriti Sanon. The picture did poorly at the box office. The film is the official Hindi version of Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun's superhit film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,' which was released in 2020. He also appeared in the Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.' He just wrapped filming for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' starring Kiara Advani.

Katrina Kaif’s upcoming projects

Katrina Kaif was most recently seen in the film 'Phone Bhoot,' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. This was her first film following her marriage, yet it failed to wow moviegoers. Following that, she will appear in 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. This will be the third instalment in the 'Tiger' series. She also has 'Merry Christmas' by Sriram Raghavan and Vijay Sethupathi in her collection.

