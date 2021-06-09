Image Source : TWITTER/@KATRINASTANN 'Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are together,' confirms Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been in the spotlight many times for their dating rumours. While the duo never acknowledged their relationship in public, they were often seen outside each other's house. Katrina and Vicky's dating rumours starting doing rounds soon after their cute moment on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan. On the show, when Karan revealed that Katrina Kaif wants to work with Vicky and that they would look good together, the 'Uri' actor pretended to faint.

Soon after fans started trending them together and hoped that they pair up onscreen. Now, Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has confirmed that Vicky and Katrina are together. While on a chat show with Zoom, Harsh had to answer which industry relationship rumour he believes is true or a PR move? He said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true." Then adds, "Am I going to get in trouble for it?"

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has been promoting his upcoming series Ray these days. Recently, the trailer of the show dropped on YouTube. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala, the series is slated for a June 25 release on Netflix. Described as 'four tales of love, lust, betrayal and truth tied together by the visionary writings of Satyajit Ray,' tt features a stellar cast in Manoj Bajpayee, Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Gajraj Rao, and Bidita Bag, among others.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's fans are waiting for the duo to work together in a romantic film. Meanwhile, Katrina was last seen in Angrezi Medium song Kudi Nu Nachne De. She has a number of projects including-- Sooryavanshi, Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3 in the pipeline. While for Vicky, his last screen appearance was in Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship in 2020. Next up, he has Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Bahadur and Mr Lele coming up.