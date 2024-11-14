Kanguva: THIS actress earned Rs 3 crore for her role in Suriya and Bobby Deol-starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kanguva is released worldwide on November 14, 2024.

Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, has been released in cinemas today, November 14, 2024. Directed by Siva, the film stars Suriya in a double role, Kanguva and Francis Theodore. Kanguva was originally announced in 2019 but was shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shooting of the film began three years later in 2022 and some reports claim that Kanguva is made on a budget of over Rs 300 crore. In the film, Bobby Deol plays the role of Udhiran while Disha Patani, who is making her Tamil debut, plays Francis Theadore's ex-girlfriend, Angelina. Did you know how much Disha charged for Kanguva, her Tamil debut film?

Disha charged THIS mucn for Kanguva

As per a report by Bollywoodshaadis, Disha Patani charged Rs 3 crore for Kanguva. The film revolves around Francis, who is a skilled bounty hunter, who teams up with his ex-girlfriend Angela and his loyal friend Yogi Babu. The film also stars Natarajan Subramaniam, K S Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala and Mansoor Ali Khan in key roles. While Kanguva was filming, several reports also claimed that Nayanthara will be playing the female lead in the film.

Kanguva's release postponed due to THIS reason

Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the big screens on October 10, 2024. However, the makers of Kanguva pushed its release date by nearly one month as on the same day Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan was also releasing in cinemas. The film has been shot in seven different countries and is set in prehistoric times.

The shooting has been done at beautiful real locations like Goa, Europe and Sri Lanka. The entire story of the film will be seen running in two timelines. 1000 years have been covered simultaneously.

