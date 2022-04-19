Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu welcome a baby boy, sister Nisha confirms

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJAL AGGARWAL Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Congratulations are in order for Mr and Mrs Kitchlu! Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam welcomed their first child-- a baby boy on Tuesday (April 19). While the two are yet to make an official announcement about the happy news, the actress' sister Nisha confirmed it to a news portal. Also, she dropped a hint on her Instagram Story. "Such a happy day it is.. I can’t wait to share some very special news with you all," Nisha wrote.

Nisha Aggarwal told Indian Express, "The two welcomed an adorable boy on Tuesday morning."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NISHA AGGARWAL Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha

During her pregnancy, Kajal had been constantly sharing updates with fans about her journey into motherhood. Recently, the actress shared dreamy photos with her husband and thanked him for being the "greatest husband." In a cute note, she wrote, "Dear Husband, Thank you for being the greatest husband + to-be-dad a girl could ask for."

"Thank you for being so selfless, for waking up with me almost every night while I had 'morning' sickness, for camping out on the couch with me for weeks because it was the most comfy place for me to sleep, for immediately texting the doc and taking me to moms house to put my legs up during the braxton hicks contractions and never hesitating or making me feel bad, for always making sure I'm well fed, well hydrated + comfortable, for taking care of me and lastly for loving me through it all. Before our sweet baby comes, I want you to know how wonderful you are and that you will be an amazing father as well!" she added.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of New Year, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu announced their pregnancy. "Here's looking at you 2022," followed by a pregnant woman emoji. For the unversed, the two tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai on October 30 in 2020.