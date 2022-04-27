Amber Heard's daughter Oonagh was born in April 2021. Is ex-husband Johnny Depp the father?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ TEAM_DEPP Exes Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are facing off in a trial in a Virginia Court

Highlights Amber Heard welcomed her daughter Oonagh Paige in April 2021

Heard and Johnny Depp divorced officially in 2017

Depp has accused ex-wife Heard of having affairs with Elon Musk, James Franco during marriage

Aquaman actress Amber Heard is currently facing off against her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a Fairfax, Virginia Court over a USD 50 million defamation case filed by the latter. Heard had published an op-ed in 2018 in The Washington Post calling herself a domestic abuse victim and survivor. Depp has claimed after this article was published he lost the lucrative role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and accusations have also cast a doubt over his Hollywood career.

Read: Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial: 10 shocking allegations actors and ex-couple made against each other

As the ex-couple battle it out in Court in a series of allegations and counter-allegations, their personal lives have also taken center stage. Heard has announced back in July 2021 that she has welcomed a daughter into her family. She named her Oonagh Paige Heard. Heard also said that the baby was born on April 8. However, she made no mention of the father of her baby or whether she was born via a surrogate or not.

The baby's birth is announced on Instagram

Heard wrote in her Instagram post, "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business (sic)."

Read: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial: The individual net worth of the actors and ex-couple

The announcement came as a complete shock to fans, and it raised many doubts about the baby’s father, who was unknown to the public at the time.

Since the Depp-Heard defamation trial is currently being aired on TV, Many are wondering who is the father of Heard's baby and whether Depp is involved in the upbringing in any way or not. The baby girl is currently one year old.

Heard is a proud single parent

Heard has chosen not to disclose the details of her baby's father. She has been sharing many happy moments of Oonagh growing up and it is pretty evident from the images that she is a single parent and fulfilling the duties of a mother with a lot of love and care.

Heard has been accused by Depp of having affairs with Elon Musk and James Franco while they were still married. Reportedly, both Franco and Musk may appear via video conferencing to testify during the current trial. It remains to be seen whether any of the accusations related to Heard's affairs are true or not.

Chances are that after the trial ends, the father’s identity will still remain a mystery.

Surrogacy or pregnancy?

Heard's public appearances during 2020 and 2021 have not indicated in any way that she was pregnant. The kid is thought to have been born through a surrogate.

Heard will next feature in the Aquaman sequel titled The Lost Kingdom. She will reprise her role as Mera. James Wan is directing it and Jason Momoa will play the titular role.