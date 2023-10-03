Is Urfi Javed aka Uorfi engaged? Fans curious after she performs puja with MYSTERY man

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URFI JAVED Urfi Javed with mystery man

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, known for her bold and sartorial choices, has sparked engagement rumors following the circulation of a photo showing her participating in a puja ceremony with a mysterious man. She was photograph in the midst of the ceremony wearing a blue salwaar kameez paired with a dupatta covering her head dupatta as she performed the rituals. On the other hand, the mystery man, whose face was hidden by a pink heart emoji in the image, was dressed formally. The pictures depicted the duo sit beside the havan kund, following the priest's instructions.

As the photo went viral, fans speculated that Urfi may be engaged. However, there has been no official statement from her side.

Urfi Javed never fails to amaze us with her fashion and style statements. While Urfi was out and about on Friday noon (September 29), she had an unfortunate incident as she lost her balance while walking on the road. The actress was seen wearing a big pair of beige heels underneath a baby pink floral dress that she styled with customised dupatta-veil. Not just this, while joking with the paps, she even scolded one of 'chotu's' friend for calling him up during his working hours. She took over the phone and said in Hindi, "aye kaam pe hai chotu, kyun call kar rahe ho? kaam ke beech mein phone mat kiya karo, theek hai? aise nhi chalega".

On the professional front, Urfi Javed initially ventured into the entertainment industry as an actress, gaining recognition through her roles in various TV shows such as "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" and "Kasautii Zindagii Kay." However, she rose to the fame when she participated in the reality show "Bigg Boss OTT." Subsequently, she continued her reality TV journey by appearing as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of "Splitsvilla."

In recent times, Urfi Javed has garnered attention primarily for her unique and unconventional fashion choices, which frequently make headlines and generate discussions among youth. She is regularly called out her outlandish DIY fashion creations, using materials ranging from plastic tablecloths to sim cards and tissue paper. In her latest fashion venture, the 25-year-old donned a pink pantsuit that covered most of her face. The outfit included a jacket hanging on a hanger, which added to the unusual and eye-catching appearance.

