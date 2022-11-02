Wednesday, November 02, 2022
     
Is Abdu Rozik the highest paid contestant on Bigg Boss 16? His weekly earnings from show will shock you

Abdu Rozik has won the hearts of millions of TV viewers after his stint on Bigg Boss 16. Owing to his popularity, there are speculations that he may be one of the highest-earning celebrities this season.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2022 17:50 IST
Abdu Rozik
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABDU_ROZIK Abdu Rozik is a contestant on Bigg Boss 16

Abdu Rozik is undoubtedly the most loved celebrity on Bigg Boss 16. He is jovial and cute and is flirting his way inside the house with all the beautiful ladies who are his co-contestants. Abdu's cute antics have made the entire nation his fan and every guest who has been on the reality show so far, including host Salman Khan, has expressed their love and admiration for Abdu. While there surely are other popular faces from the television industry on Bigg Boss 16, it is Abdu who has managed to leave a lasting impression on the fans in such a short duration of time. In fact, a report also claims that he may be one of the highest-earning celebrities on the show. 

Abdu Rozik gets a whopping weekly salary from Bigg Boss 16  

Abdu Rozik 's popularity on Bigg Boss has outgrown the likes of Tina Datta, Sumbul Toqueer and Nimrit Kaur. He is one of the highest-paid housemates on Bigg Boss 16, which is airing on Colors TV currently. Abdu belongs to Tajikistan and has left behind the comforts of his country and home to be on Bigg Boss. As per a report, he is receiving more than Rs 2.5 lakh per week for featuring in the reality show. 

