Ileana D'Cruz sparks dating rumours with Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian during Maldives vacay, see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ILEANA_OFFICIAL Katrina Kaif celebrated her birthday in Maldives with friends and family

Ileana D'Cruz's pictures from Katrina Kaif's birthday getaway in Maldives have led to speculation about the former's dating life. What many thought was a coincidence or just friends hanging out together has turned out to be more than what met the eyes. Rumours are rife that Ileana is in a relationship with Katrina's model brother Sebastian Laurent Michel, who is based in London.

Ileana D'Cruz sparks dating rumours

In a picture shared on social media by Ileana, the Barfi actress was seen posing with Katrina, Vicky Kaushal, director-actor Anand Tiwari, his wife Angira Dhar, Katrina's brother Sebastian and Mini Mathur. The group seems happy in each other's presence. However, this image led to speculation that Ileana is in a relationship with Sebastian. A report has further disclosed that Ileana and Sebastian have been dating for around six months now and have kept their romance very private.

Ileana's relationship with Sebastian no longer a secret?

After the Maldives vacation pictures have surfaced, the rumours are rife about Ileana and Sebastian's alleged romance. A report in ETimes revealed further that Ileana and Sebastian have been seeing each other in secret in Katrina's old home in Bandra. They have also been meeting up in Ileana's home in Mumbai and in London, where the actress travels often and Sebastian is living. It is further reported that Ileana and Sebastian also follow each other on Instagram but the latter has kept his handle private to avoid scrutiny.

Read: Shehzada new release date: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon starrer to clash with Karan Johar's film

Ileana finds love after 2019 break up?

Back in 2019, Ileana had been dating Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone. However, they broke up due to unknown reasons after seeing each other for more than two years. After their split, Ileana had also deleted all their couple pics from her Instagram handle confirming they were no longer together. If reports of Ileana dating Sebastian are true, it seems like the actress has found love once again.

Read: Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi's film gets new release date

On the movies front, Ileana was seen in the digital release The Big Bull in 2021, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. She played the role of an investigative journalist in it. Up next, she and Randeep Hooda will feature in Unfair and Lovely. It is set in Haryana and chronicles the story of a dusky girl tamed by prejudices and biases held by society against dark skin.