Hera Pheri 3: 'Shyam' Suniel Shetty to bring back 'Raju' Akshay Kumar to the franchise?

Hera Pheri 3 has been in news lately for cast changes. Akshay Kumar, who was one of the lead actors in the first two films and played the character of Raju, has confirmed that he is not doing the threequel. In his place, Kartik Aaryan has been roped in. This development was confirmed by franchise star Paresh Rawal himself in a recent tweet. While on one hand, netizens have been trying to wrap their heads around why Akshay has left Hera Pheri 3, many of the actor's fans want him back in the comedy franchise.

Did Akshay Kumar commit to Hera Pheri 3?

Suneil Shetty, who plays the role of Shyam in Hera Pheri, shared recently that he was 'stunned' by Akshay Kumar's exit from the third Hera Pheri movie. Suniel also said that he will speak to film producer Firoz Nadiadwala about this. In an interview with Mid-Day, Suniel was quoted as saying, "Everything was on track, but I don’t know what happened suddenly. I will sit with Firoz (Nadiadwala) and understand why and how this happened. Akshay, Paresh and I had committed to the movie, and this twist has stunned me.”

Suniel added, “Hera Pheri 3 cannot be the same without Akshay. Raju, Babu Bhaiya and Shyam are iconic characters whose journeys have been together. There’s palpable excitement when you mention the film. I want to see if things can still fall in place.”

What Akshay said about exiting Hera Pheri 3?

While Kartik Aaryan's involvement in the Hera Pheri franchise was confirmed by Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar also revealed why he backed out of the third film. "The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the screenplay and the script. I was not happy with it. I have to do what people want to see. So I backed out. For me, Hera Pheri is a part of life, my journey in a huge way. I'm equally sad about it and that I'm not able to do the third part. But I'm not happy with the way things have shaped up creatively," the Ram Setu actor said at an event.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the official announcement regarding the upcoming Hera Pheri movie.

