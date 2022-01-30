Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding in April? Is couple planning grand Bollywood style ceremony?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARHAN AKHTAR Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar

If recent reports are to be believed, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding is on the cards. The celebrity couple is reported to host a grand Bollywood style ceremony for their loved ones. As per media reports, Farhan and Shibani will have a court marriage in February. They will be registering for their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. However, there has been no announcement made by the celebrities. It is being claimed that the couple decided to have a low key ceremony owing to the rising number of COVID and Omicron cases but as the situation is expected to get better, they have changed their plans.

"Farhan and Shibani have now decided to do a grand wedding in April after their court marriage in February. The couple had earlier decided on an intimate wedding due to pandemics and rise in Covid 19 and Omicron threat. But now the things are getting under control the couple has now thought to do it in a grand way by following all the protocols. The couple has chosen to wear Sabyasachi and their wedding outfits are being made and they all want to keep it extremely intimate," Bollywoodlife quoted a source as saying.

Farhan and Shibani started dating a couple of years ago. After secretly dating for some time, they made their romance official on social media in late 2018. Farhan was previously married to Adhuna with whom he has two daughters. Take a look at some precious pictures of Farhan and Shibani:

On the work front, Farhan will soon start the shooting schedule of one of the most anticipated films -- 'Jee Le Zaraa', a road trip film starring the three leading ladies of cinema -- Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. With the film 'Jee Le Zaraa', Farhan would be returning to the director's chair. Apart from donning the director's hat, he has also written the script with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film will go on floors in 2022.