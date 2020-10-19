Ex-Bigg Boss fame Dhinchak Pooja’s new song Roz Roz Ka Kam becomes new subject of memes

Image Source : TWITTER/@DHINCHAKPOOJA Dhinchak Pooja song Roz Roz Ka Kaam

Social media star and Bigg Boss 11 fame Dhinchak Pooja is back with a bang with her new song. Yes, the self-proclaimed singer recently released her latest track Roz Roz Ka Kam on YouTube and took to her social media account to inform everyone about the same.

After her Corona song she dropped the link of Roz Roz Ka Kam on Twitter and as soon as she shared it Twitterati did what they are best at. Trolling. Her song as usual became a subject of memes and was soon translated into several hilarious memes and jokes on social media.

Some trolled the lyrics of the track while some criticised the picturization all together. A user wrote, “Corona se kya kam takleef thi jo yeh didi aa gyi apna naya song lekar (As if corona wasn’t enough now Dhinchak Pooja is here with her new song).”

Another one wrote, “Kyu didi kyu? Nahi hai tum me talent! Mummy papa kuch bolte nahi hain kya? Chalo koi nahi padosi to gaali dete honge? (Why sister why? You don’t have talent! Don’t your mother and father say anything? Atleastt neighbours must have been pissed with you.”

That’s not all one of the user straight away demanded a lockdown on YouTube after this. He wrote, “Now modi ji should announce lockdown on YouTube....”

Take a look at the netizens reaction tweets here:

Whatttttt the heck bro????

I love music a lot and after hearing this I wanna die bro😭😭 — Vartika (@Vartika_zany) October 15, 2020

Ye lo didi ne Emmy Award bhi jeet liya is gaane ke liye All India Dhinchak Pooja Fans Association (AIDPFA) KI taraf se rakht daan shivir ka intezaam kiya jaayega aur aapke is naye gaane ko repeat me bahaya jayega pic.twitter.com/DsQRZCgWaP — Bhola Guru (@IGiveGyaan) October 15, 2020

Bhai inke liye ek hee pic Dal sakta hoon.. pic.twitter.com/2pVAdHADkO — Akhand Bharat (@IndBraveHeart) October 15, 2020

Kyu didi kyu? Nahi hai tum me talent! Mummy papa kuch bolte nahi hain kya? Chalo koi nahi padosi to gaali dete honge? — Kumar A. (@babadudemaharaj) October 12, 2020

Now modi ji should announce lockdown on YouTube.... — LiNCoN (@nihar234) October 9, 2020

Dhinchak Pooja is one of the prime examples of negative publicity. She became popular after her songs Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj, Dilon Ka Shooter Hai Mera Scooter started receiving hate and were brutally trolled on social media. She even got to enter Bigg Boss 11’s house due to her fame. However, Dhinchak Pooja couldn’t stay for long and soon got out from the show.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage