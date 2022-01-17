Did Zayn Malik cheat on his ex Gigi Hadid with 'TOWIE' actress Abigail Clarke?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABIGAIL_CLARKE Did Zayn Malik cheat on his ex Gigi Hadid with 'TOWIE' actress Abi Clarke?

Singer Zayn Malik's break up with the mother of his child, supermodel Gigi Hadid had left many fans heartbroken. Their split came amid rumours that Zayn had hit Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid. The altercation happened back in September 2021, and as per court papers, Zayn pleaded no contest to charges of harassment against him. He was charged with for four instances of harassment, according to citation records and mail-in plea records.

After this incident, Zayn had stopped being active on social media until recently when he shared a picture of his bearded look. Now, actress Abigail Clarke, who featured in British reality show The Only Way Is Essex and is now a real estate agent based in London, has claimed that she had a fling with Zayn while he was still with Gigi. The alleged affair happened after Abigail and Zayn met at a bar in Los Angeles. Abigail further claimed that the torrid romance between her and Zayn was straight out of a Fifty Shades of Grey movie.

As per The Sun, Abigail, revealed she and Zayn romped in his “dungeon-like” bedroom in Barnet, North London. Abigail told a friend, “I called him my ‘Mr Grey’. We had a great time together.”

Abigail believed Zayn had split from Gigi. They ended things when she saw a text from Gigi on his phone, which read, "I miss you." Abi further said: “I felt terrible. I thought he and Gigi were done. I didn’t want to be his other woman so backed off. I felt so sorry.”

Zayn and Gigi welcomed their daughter Khai in September 2020. The couple has been private about bringing up their daughter during the pandemic and do not share pictures of her on social media.