Did Amitabh Bachchan just buy 31st floor in Mumbai's Parthenon society? Here's what we know

It seems that the Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has a new address now, the actor has recently bought a new house in the Four Bungalows area of Mumbai. Located in the Four Bungalows area, the entire floor stretches to around 12000 sq feet, each apartment in the standalone tower has four bedrooms and an independent study room. The large balcony, which spans the entire length of the apartment, offers soothing views of the Arabian Sea.

While the residents of the Parthenon society were enjoying the speculations of Mr. Bachchan being their neighbor, a source disclosed to ETimes and rubbished the rumours. "It has been bought for investment," said the source. Big B is already a proud owner of two different houses Pratiksha and Jalsa which are both located in Juhu. While he used to reside in the former with his parents, Harivanshrai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, the latter has been his current residence for many years.

The legendary actor is quite active in investing in properties, he had earlier bought a property worth Rs 31 crores in 2021. Another property he bought is just behind his Jalsa house and is said to be worth more than Rs 50 crores. He also has a bungalow named Pratiksha. It is also reported that Mr. Bachchan has rented one of his properties to Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon in Andheri.

Big B is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Even at the age of 79, the actor has been churning out some praise-worthy content for the fans. On the work front, Senior Bachchan is looking forward to a Vikas Bahl directorial 'Goodbye' that would feature an assorted star cast of Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta and Shivin Narang. It would tell a heartwarming story about life, family and relationships. The film is scheduled to be released on October 7. The actor also has Sooraj Barjatya’s 'Uunchai' under his kitty in which he would star opposite Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Pareneeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa. It is slated to release on November 11, 2022.

