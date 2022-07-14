Daler Mehndi sentenced to prison: Will Mika Singh continue his search for bride on Mika Di Vohti?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MIKASINGH Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh in a picture from Instagram

Daler Mehndi was sent to the Patiala jail on Thursday after a court upheld the two-year jail term to him in a 2003 human trafficking case. The singer had filed an appeal against his conviction in March 2018 by a lower court, which had sentenced Mehndi to two years in jail and also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him. Mehndi was then released on a bail bond. His appeal against lower court order was dismissed by the court of Additional Session Judge H S Grewal. After the appeal was dismissed, Mehndi's medical examination was done and he was taken to the Patiala jail.

Before his conviction was upheld Mehndi was seen on the reality show Mika Di Vohti where he encouraged his brother Mika Singh as he embarked on a journey to search for his bride. On the premiere of Mika Di Vohti, Mehndi shared instances from the time the brothers were growing up and how he wanted to see Mika settle down in his life. He also shared that he would want Mika to have 11 children.

Now, as Mehndi was sentenced to prison speculation rose around the show Mika Di Vohti and whether or not Mika will continue to be part of the show or be with his family during this time. However, as questions get raised, there is no official confirmation from the makers of Mika Di Vohti about Mika departing from the show. Mika Di Vohti has been airing on Star Bharat.

As far as Mehndi's case goes, the Patiala police had booked him and his brother Shamsher Mehndi on a complaint filed by one Bakshish Singh. Over 30 more complaints, levelling charges of fraud against the brothers, also came up later. The complainants had alleged that the brothers had taken "passage money" from them to help them migrate to the United States illegally but failed to do so. The complainants had also alleged that the singer had taken money for taking him to Canada. It was also alleged that the Mehndi brothers took two troupes in 1998 and 1999 during the course of which 10 persons were taken to the US as group members and "dropped off" illegally.

Read: Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 2 highlights: Sara-Janhvi reveal dating siblings, Vijay's relationship status

Mehndi, on a trip to the US in the company of an actress, allegedly "dropped off" three girls in San Francisco. The brothers had taken a troupe to the US in October, 1999, in the company of some other actors, during which three boys were "dropped off" in New Jersey.

The Patiala police had raided the singer's offices in Connaught Place in New Delhi and seized case files of those who had paid the Mehndi brothers "passage money".

Read: Friday Releases: It's Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu vs Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra's Hit

(With PTI inputs)