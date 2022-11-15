Bigg Boss 16: Not Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta is dating Shanaya Khan? VIRAL PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PRIYANKACHAHARCHOUDHARY, TWITTER BB16: Not Priyanka, Ankit Gupta is dating Shanaya?

Bigg Boss 16 is getting more interesting day by day. The show is now making waves on the internet after contestant Ankit Gupta's pictures with his secret girlfriend went viral. While in the show, Ankit Gupta is linked with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and fans love their chemistry, the viral pictures say something else. Ankit and Priyanka have amassed a massive fandom together, from starring together in Udaariyan to Bigg Boss 16. The couple is one of the most loved pairs this season. However, several hearts broke as Ankit Gupta's kissing pictures surfaced on the internet.

On Tuesday, Ankit Gupta's intimate pictures with his rumoured girlfriend and Sadda Haq co-star Shanaya Khan went viral like wildfire. In the pictures, the actor is seen kissing Shanaya Khan. Fans are wondering if the couple is still in touch. Apart from the picture, an old video is also doing the rounds on social media in which Ankit introduced his girlfriend, Shanaya Khan, to the public.

In the video, Ankit and Shanaya admitted to being in a relationship and dating each other, but whether they are still together is a 'mystery'. In the video, the two said that they initially met over their work, grew close as friends, and then began dating. Ankit complimented Shanaya for her great understanding of him. He also praised her for her appearance. Shanaya described him as the most attractive man in the world.

The viral photos have had Priyankit followers speculating if Ankit is still dating her Sadda Haq co-star Shanaya Khan.

Meanwhile, in the inaugural episode of Bigg Boss 16, Ankit and Priyanka claimed to be just friends, but their bond on the show implies differently. The housemates also believe they are in a relationship and are acting as buddies on the show. Despite their claims to be only friends, the two always get back together after arguments and openly admit their affection for one another.

