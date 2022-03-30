All good between Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli? Actress shares RRR appreciation post amid rumours of conflict

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RRRMOVIE Alia Bhatt

Highlights RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles

The film also features Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn

The film had hit theaters on March 25

Os late, rumours are rife that Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who made her debut in the South with Rajamouli's recent sensation 'RRR' is unhappy with the filmmaker. Apparently, Alia isn't quite happy with the brief screen space she has been allotted in the final cut of 'RRR'. However, seemingly quashing all rumours, the actress took to Instagram to share a post for RRR.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress shared a post celebrating the film's success at the box office. She posted a photo stating that the film has entered the prestigious Rs 100 crore club. Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt

Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. The movie also features Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

It was earlier reported that Alia Bhatt, who seems to be unhappy about her brief role in 'RRR' has apparently deleted a few posts related to 'RRR' from her Instagram feed. It is also rumoured that Alia Bhatt unfollowed S.S. Rajamouli on Instagram, but there is no authentic evidence. Folks also point out that Alia Bhatt, who was spotted publicizing 'RRR' before its postponement, had gone inactive during the second leg of RRR's promotional campaign, except for one big event.

Related | Alia Bhatt unhappy with limited screen time in RRR? Deletes SS Rajamouli's film's posts on Instagram?

Talking about the success of the film, RRR has reached Rs 500 crore worldwide gross box office collection on the third day of its release. The highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office in the last three days boasts of a powerful star cast including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others.

Meanwhile, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukherjee's directorial 'Brahmastra', co-starring her beau Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, Jee Le Zara and Darlings in the pipeline.