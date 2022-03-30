Alia Bhatt wasn't Rajamouli's first choice for RRR? Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra & more rejected it?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETI, SHRADDHA, ALIA Parineeti Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Reports of a rift between Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli have been doing rounds ever since RRR hit the theaters. Reportedly, the Bollywood actress with her limited screen time in the Ram Charan and Jr NTR film. While both Alia and Rajamouli have been keeping mum about it, the actress has apparently deleted a few posts related to 'RRR' from her Instagram feed. It is also rumoured that she unfollowed S.S. Rajamouli on Instagram, but there is no authentic evidence.

Now, a few reports suggest that Alia and Olivia Morris weren't Rajamouli's first choice for RRR and the role was offered to actresses like Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Isabelle Kaif among others, who rejected the film before the Brahmastra actress came on board. Here are some names that are said to have been approached for RRR:

Shraddha Kapoor

If media reports are to be believed, Sharddha was approached for the film but she turned it down because of her previous commitments. TOI had quoted a source saying, "Shraddha is now one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood. She already has to adjust her dates according to multiple films that she has signed up. Her name was on top of the list, but it does seem that she will not be able to adjust her dates for the film."

Parineeti Chopra

Early on, while promoting her film Kesari, rumours did rounds about her appearance in SS Rajamouli's film. She was asked about it too. In response, the actress said, "I'll only say that you guys should wait and believe the things we announce."

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar-Jones was very much a part of the film. Her involvement with the project was confirmed by the makers too. However, things didn't pan out as planned. Later, the RRR team announced the same on Twitter. "Due to unavoidable circumstances, @DaisyEdgarJones is no longer a part of our film. We hope she has a brilliant future. #RRR (sic)."

In a now-deleted post, Daisy had also shared a post writing, "RRR: Unfortunately due to family circumstances I am unable to participate in filming for this wonderful film. The script is truly brilliant and it's such a great character. I hope whenever they cast receives a warm a welcome as I have and I wish the production all the best."

Amy Jackson

Another set of reports claims that Amy Jackson was also approached for the film, but she couldn't take up the project due to her pregnancy.

Isabelle Kaif

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif is also said to have been approached for the role of Jr NTR's love interest. But apparently, she refused it because she was looking for a better role. An IndiaToday.in report quoted a source saying, "Isabelle Kaif was offered the role of the foreigner, who is seen as Jr NTR's love interest in the film. The actress refused to do the film because she wanted the script and details of the movie."

Meanwhile, 'RRR' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan opened to the blockbuster hit talk, as it continues to rule the box office. The film has already minted Rs 100 cr at the box office and collected over Rs 500 cr woldwide.