How cute! Alia Bhatt's phone wallpaper has photo of her kissing Ranbir Kapoor. Watch video

When are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor getting married-- is the question that is on the lips of every Bollywood buff. The two have been giving us major couple goals and yet again they did the same when a video of Raazi actress went viral on social media. The same was shot by the paparazzi during the special screening of Guilty where she had come to support her BFF, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is also a part of the film along with Kiara Advani. What caught everyone's attention was Alia's wallpaper on her phone that had a photo of her kissing her boyfriend Ranbir. Adorable! Isn't it?

Alia appeared at the scene with her mother and sister Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt respectively. While the trio posed for the camera, the light of her phone turned on and there we caught the glimpse of her wallpaper that shows the couple's photo. It seems as if it was taken during Ranbir’s cousin Armaan Jain’s wedding reception when he wore a blue attire while Alia was seen in a light-coloured outfit.

Check out the video here:

The duo began dating in the year 2018 and it is being said that they will tie the knot this year. Film critic and entertainment journalist Rajeev Masand claimed, "Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are set to tie the knot in December this year, not long after the release of Brahmastra on the 4th of that month." However, no confirmation about the same has been given.

On the work front, Alia who was last seen in Kalank is shooting for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra which also features Ranbir, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan in crucial roles. Later, she will also be seen in Sadak 2, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries