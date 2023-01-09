Alaya F to join Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Here's what we know!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALAYAF Alaya F to star in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Alaya F made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with the comedy film Jawaani Jaaneman and garnered the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. After that, the actress appeared in Freddy. She proved her mettle in both films. Now, she is reportedly roped in for Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers have finalised Alaya F to play Tiger Shroff's female lead in the film. "Alaya F has done two films till date – Jawani Jaanemann and Freddy – and found appreciation for her work. While there are multiple other films lined up, she has got her biggest break with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It marks her foray into what can be termed a proper commercial Hindi film and she is all excited to explore this space with actors like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj. She will be romantically paired alongside Tiger in the film," the report stated.

Alaya's addition to the cast rounds out the main cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The cast also includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chhillar.

The source also reveals, "Akshay’s is an intense and action-packed role in the film. There isn’t exactly a romantic lead alongside him. It’s a character that he has not done before and Ali plans to bring out the heroic and larger than life facet of Akshay Kumar. The fans will get to see him do action sequences like never before in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan."

Meanwhile, speaking about the film, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is touted to be a big-budget entertainer. The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu under their banner, Pooja Entertainment.

