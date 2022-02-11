Akshay Kumar-Raveena to Abhishek-Karisma Kapoor, Bollywood couples who got engaged but never married

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/IG_KFBI/TRAYAMBAKHAM_ENTERTAINMENT Bollywood couples who got engaged but never married

A relationship or marriage requires lot of efforts, time and emotions. It is a whole package of loving, brimming, blissful and sad moments. More than two people, a marriage is a union of two families. While many can't promise to love like Heer-Ranjha and Romeo-Juliet, there are some who fight all odds to make a relationship work, but fail. Reportedly, many Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon, Abhishek Bachchan-Karisma Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi-Gurpreet among others got engaged to their loved ones but couldn't end up tying the knot.

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon

There was a time when Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were among the most-talked-about couples in the Bollywood industry. If rumours are to be believed, the duo fell in love madly after the release of their film 'Mohra.' Akshay and Raveena dated for nearly three years and gave many superhits together. Reportedly, Raveena and Akshay secretly got engaged in a temple, but kept quiet because the actor was afraid it would harm his acting career. However, soon there were rumours that the two called off the engagement.

Vivek Oberoi and Gurpreet Gill

In the year 2000, actor Vivek Oberoi was very much in love with model Gurpreet Gill. It was said that Vivek’s overnight fame changed his priorities, which eventually became the reason for the two parting ways. The two then called off their engagement with a messy separation. Later, Vivek dated Aishwarya Rai during the shoot of their movie, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. However, that relationship too didn’t survive the test of time.

Image Source : INSTA/IG_KFBI Vivek Oberoi and Gurpreet Gill

Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor

The 'Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya' on-screen couple Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor reportedly dated for five years and got engaged in 2002, on the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s 60th birthday. Unfortunately, they split up after four months of engagement due to a misunderstanding between the mothers, Jaya Bachchan and Babita Kapoor. Karishma rose to prominence in Bollywood, while Abhishek was struggling to carve a niche. In order to secure her daughter’s future, Babita requested financial security post-marriage by drawing a prenuptial agreement. Jaya wasn’t too happy with it and soon Karisma and Abhishek called off their engagement.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IG_KFBI Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor

Karan Singh Grover and Barkha Bisht

Karan and Barkha met on the sets of their debut show, Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi in 2004 and started dating. The two got engaged in the same year. However, things took a wrong turn when Barkha started getting insecure about Karan’s behaviour and flirtatious nature. She had also accused him of cheating on her. Later, both of them parted ways in 2006.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IG_KFBI Karan Singh Grover and Barkha Bisht

Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna

Karishma and Upen fell in love in Bigg Boss 8. The two got engaged in the dance reality show Nach Baliye. People loved their on-screen and off-screen romance. However, the two called off their engagement soon. Later, Karishma revealed that although they both got along pretty well, they were unable to move things forward 'in an agreed way', so they called off the engagement.

Recently, Karishma Tanna got hitched to longtime boyfriend Varun Bangera in an intimate ceremony. The wedding took place against the backdrop of the sea and sunset in Mumbai on February 5. She reportedly met Varun at a party a few years ago and started dating shortly after.