Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to romance Rajinikanth after 12 years in Thalaivar 169? Here's what we know

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and superstar Rajinikanth have been one of the most loved on-screen pairs. Their magical chemistry was lt witnessed in director Shankar's Ethiran, titled Robo in Telugu and Robot in Hindi. Now as per the latest reports, the duo is coming back for Rajinikanth's 169th film. Helmed by Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar, with songs by Anirudh the upcoming film is tentatively titled Thalaivar 169. It will be a commercial entertainer that will be produced on a massive scale by Sun Pictures. And if reports are to be believed then Aishwarya will be playing the role of Rajinikanth's wife in the film.

Reportedly Aishwarya has confirmed her dates for the film which will also feature Ramya Krishna and Priyanka Arul Mohan in pivotal roles. The shooting of the film is expected to kickstart in August and hist theatres in 2023.

It was in February when the makers announced a film with Rajinikanth with a special video on social media platforms.

The makers are yet to confirm Aishwarya's role.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai will also be seen in much-awaited Mani Ratnam's Tamil film, Ponniyin Selvan. She has wrapped up shooting for the film. The historical drama also stars Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Radhakrishnan Parthiban.

While talking to TOI, Aishwarya shared an update about her Tamil film and said, "Mani sir has shot both the parts of the film. It was a pleasure working with him, as always." The actress and director have worked together thrice in films like Iruvar (1997), Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010).