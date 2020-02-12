Aadar Jain’s mom Rima accepts Tara Sutaria as his girlfriend, says, 'We love anybody our son loves'

Ever since the time Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, she has been consistently been in news. The most recent buzz states she is dating Aadar Jain who happens to be the younger sibling of late wedded Armaan Jain. The couple's kinship at the wedding has been hoarding spotlight after the festivals were wrapped. From Tara and Aadar performing at the sangeet to the couple posing for a family picture, fans are in amazement of this couple. Well, now it seems that Aadar's mother Rima Jain has also acknowledged Tara and accepted their relationship.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Rima said, "We love anybody our son loves." Talking about their wedding rumors, she said, "No, nothing like that. They’re young. We’ll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work."

Rishi, Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima took to Instagram to share a family photo that featured the rumoured couple along with Aadar’s parents Manoj Jain and Rima, newlyweds Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, and Nitasha Nanda. Captioning the same, she wrote, "Family. #loveandonlylove #goteachotherforever #gratefulalways."

Aadar and Tara started bits of gossip about a sentiment after their continuous public appearances in Malaika Arora's birthday bash to Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party. In a previous interview, Tara while speaking about Aadar said, "It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants."

On the work front, Tara was last seen in the film 'Marjaavaan' opposite Siddharth Malhotra co-featuring Ritiesh Deshmukh. Watch the trailer here:

