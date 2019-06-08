Is Amrita Singh upset with daughter Sara Ali Khan's growing closeness with Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are making headlines together ever since the actress proclaimed her fondness for the actor on Koffee With Karan. They are currently working together on their first project together titled Love Aaj Kal 2. For the work, the duo is often spotted together and seen leaving together in the same car after wrapping up the shoots. On Eid this year, Kartik and Sara celebrated together on the streets of Mumbai. Kartik shared the picture on his Instagram, which spread like a wildfire on the internet. Grapevine is now suggesting that Sara's mom Amrita Singh is not happy with her daughter's growing proximity with Kartik Aaryan.

According to a DNA report, Amrita Singh is not happy that Sara is making news more for her personal life than for her professional front. She has asked her daughter to keep her focus only on her career. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is quite chill about his daughter's personal life. He doesn't seem to mind if she dates Kartik Aaryan or someone else.

Rumours of Sara and Kartik's relationship is growing stronger with each passing day. Both of them are enjoying their togetherness to the fullest if the pictures are anything to go by.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has also signed Coolie No. 1 remake opposite Varun Dhawan. Kartik Aaryan is simultaneously working on his another film Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday.