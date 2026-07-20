Who is Jung Ho-yeon? Squid Game star becomes first Korean actor to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy

New Delhi:

On July 19, 2026, South Korean actress Jung Ho-yeon, also known as Hoyeon, stepped onto the pitch before kick-off, joining Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy case.

Known around the world for her breakout role in Squid Game, Jung represented Louis Vuitton at the ceremony. The luxury fashion house has long been associated with FIFA and designed the custom trophy trunk used for the World Cup.

Jung Ho-yeon joins Carlos Alcaraz before the final

Before the players walked out for the final, Jung Ho-yeon and Carlos Alcaraz carried the Louis Vuitton trophy case onto the field in front of thousands of fans at the New York New Jersey Stadium. The moment formed part of the official pre-match ceremony and quickly became one of the talking points on social media.

Her appearance was especially notable because she is believed to be the first Korean actor to take part in an official FIFA World Cup final trophy ceremony. While the spotlight was firmly on the football, Jung's presence reflected her growing global profile beyond the entertainment industry.

The role that catapulted her into fame worldwide

In 2021, Jung Ho-yeon rose to international fame playing the character of Kang Sae-byeok in the Netflix series Squid Game. Despite being a model for quite some time before venturing into acting, it is through this survival thriller that she gained recognition worldwide.

She has continued to pursue both acting and modeling, appearing at many international events and collaborating with luxury brands. Her long-standing association with Louis Vuitton has seen her represent the label at fashion weeks, brand campaigns and now one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

What is Jung Ho-yeon working on now?

On the acting front, Jung recently made her feature film debut with director Na Hong-jin's Hope. The film enjoyed a strong start at the South Korean box office, crossing two million admissions within just three days of its release. She also has several international projects in the pipeline, continuing to build on the global recognition she gained through Squid Game.

And now, Squid Games actress has pegged into more global spotlight after she and the Spanish tennis star introduced the Louis Vuitton trunk holding the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy before the last game between Spain and Argentina.

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