Leave everything and watch this much-talked-about K-drama on Netflix with 9.2 IMDB rating

A new Korean Drama is making a splash on OTT as soon as it is released. This Korean drama trending on OTT has got the highest rating from IMDb. Earlier Queen of Tears and Squid Game used to be the highest-rated K dramas but now this new release with no glamour, no abuse and no action has taken the top spot. The simple family drama has won the hearts of the people. Yes1 We are talking about 'When Life Gives You Tangerines'. This Korean drama has been trending for a very special reason. It teaches how to make your partner feel special without bringing down the moon or buying them luxury gifts. The simpler meaning of life is what makes 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' special.

What is the story of the series?

Love can also be expressed through small things. In this series, the stages of love have been presented in four seasons (spring, summer, autumn and winter). Kim Won Seok has shot each scene beautifully. The story of the series set from the 50s to the 2000s keeps you hooked on every scene.

The story of When Life Gives You Tangerines has many stages. In the story, you will get a glimpse of the unbreakable love between A-sin and Gwan Sik, while it will also take you to the depths of the father-daughter and mother-daughter relationship. The story begins with a girl named Ae-sin who wants to become a poet when she grows up. A boy named Gwan Sik has liked her since childhood and wants to marry her. The story full of romance and suspense has been written by Lim Sang Choon.

Where to watch the series?

When Life Gives You Tangerines is a 16-episode series which is currently streaming on Netflix. Talking about its rating, it is the highest-rated K-drama to date as it has received a rating of 9.2 from IMDb. Earlier, the highest-rated K-dramas were Squid Game (8.5), Queen of Tears (8.2) and Lovely Runner (8.6).

