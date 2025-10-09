When 'Exhuma' cast and crew felt paranormal presence on set, got ill after shooting shamanism Korean horror film 'Exhuma' received praise from audiences and critics with its eerie plot and real-life scares. However, what surprised the most was that cast members reportedly fell ill while filming a shamanism scene. Read further to know the details.

One of the most important elements in any horror film is creating a sense of fear and suspense. In order to do this, many directors incorporate real-life incidents or add a touch of reality so that the audience can connect.

Similarly, there's a Korean film 'Exhuma' that gained praise from the audience and critics not only for its chilling storyline but also for what happened behind the scenes. For those who don't know, during the filming of a shamanism scene in the movie, several cast members reportedly fell ill. Read on to find out more about this spine-chilling movie.

Cast members fell ill during the filming of a 'shamanism' scene

During the filming of the Korean film 'Exhuma', shaman advisors Lee Da-young and Go Chun-ja observed strange happenings. They described an instance in which actress Kim Go-eun recorded a shamanic scene by herself in an interview conducted by MBN Entertainment in April 2024.

Actor Yoo Hae-jin and some crew members started feeling ill after the scene. Kim Go-eun and Lee Do-hyun added, "What the actors recited and played with the drum are actually what we often do. Therefore, a spirit can possess anyone at any time”. They also added, "We had to observe the scene very carefully, and in the process, we noticed something passed by very quickly behind the monitor."

Exhuma: Plot, OTT streaming platform

The Korean movie is written and directed by Jang Jae-hyun and was released on February 22, 2024. It follows the excavation of an ominous grave reveals terrible repercussions hidden underneath. Those who haven't watched the movie can stream it on the Prime Video platform.

Exhuma's cast

The film features an ensemble cast which includes Choi Min-sik as Kim Sang-deok, Kim Go-eun as Lee Hwa-rim, Yoo Haejin as Go Yeong-geun, Lee Do-hyun as Yoon Bong-gil, Kim Sun-young as Oh Gwang-sim, Jung Yun-Ha as Park Ji-yong's wife, Lee Jong-goo as Bodhisattva, among others.

