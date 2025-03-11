Wheesung, 43-year-old South Korean singer-songwriter found dead at his home in northern Seoul South Korean singer and songwriter Wheesung was found dead at his home in northern Seoul, police said on Monday. He was 43 years old.

South Korean singer and songwriter Wheesung was found dead at his home in northern Seoul, police said on Monday. He was 43. According to PTI, police and fire officials arrived at his home at 6.29 pm KST (2.59 pm IST) after receiving a report from the singer's family. The report further said that authorities are currently investigating the cause of death of the artist, whose full name was Choi Whee-sung.

Wheesung's talent agency issued a statement confirming his death

'We are deeply sorry to share such heartbreaking and tragic news. On March 10, our beloved artist Wheesung passed away. He was found in a state of cardiac arrest at his home in Seoul and was later pronounced dead. This sudden loss has left his family, fellow artists at Tajo Entertainment, and our entire staff in deep grief. We are deeply saddened to share this devastating news with fans who have always supported and loved Wheesung,' the statement said. We request you to keep him in your thoughts and prayers so he can rest in peace."

The agency also asked people to 'refrain from reports based on unconfirmed rumours or speculation out of respect for the grieving family.'

On the work front

Wheesung made his debut in 2002 and gained fame as a ballad and R&B singer with songs such as Insomnia, Can't We and With Me. According to reports, he was scheduled to hold a concert with fellow singer KCM in Daegu on March 15.

Last month, Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, known for her roles in films such as A Brand New Life and The Man from Nowhere, was also found dead in her home in Seoul.

