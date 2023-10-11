Top 7 K-Dramas on Netflix that will keep you glued to your TV screens

Follow us on Image Source : SCEENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE Screenshots from the Korean drama 'Crashlanding on You'

K Dramas Latest News Update: Korean dramas, often referred to as K-dramas, have gained significant popularity in India over the past several years. People including Bollywood celebrities have often expressed their love for K dramas, for their touching stories, shorter episodes, stunning visuals, and beautiful music. Beyond mere entertainment, Korean dramas offer a break from the everyday grind and help viewers connect with characters who go through real-life challenges and dreams, making it all the more engaging.

In this article, India TV has compiled a list of the 7 finest Korean dramas available on Netflix which will break your everyday monotony. Whether you're in the mood to laugh, cry, sigh, scream, shout, or simply experience a rollercoaster of emotions, these Korean dramas offer a delightful mix of humour, intensity, romance, and suspense.

TOP 7 K-DRAMAS ON NETFLIX

Crash Landing On You: The story of 'Crash Landing on You' revolves around a South Korean heiress named Yoon Se-ri, played by Son Ye-jin, who accidentally crash-lands in North Korea while paragliding. She fell in love with Ri Jeong-hyuk, a North Korean army officer played by Hyun Bin. The drama explores the challenges and complications of a forbidden love between individuals from two different worlds, separated by a heavily guarded border. Boys Over Flowers: 'Boys Over Flowers' is based on the Japanese manga series 'Hana Yori Dango' by Yoko Kamio and is the South Korean adaptation of the same name. It aired from January 5 to March 31, 2009. Itaewon Class: In 2020, a South Korean TV series called 'Itaewon Class' became quite popular. It featured actors like Park Seo-Joon, Kim Da-mi, Yoo Jae-Myung, and Kwon Nara. The show is based on a webcomic with the same name and aired on a Korean TV channel called JTBC from January 31 to March 21, 2020. You can also watch it on Netflix. SKY Castle: 'Sky Castle' was the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history when it aired on JTBC from November 2018 to Feb 2019. The K drama received positive reviews from critics and won multiple awards, including four at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards. Reply 1988: The story of 'Reply 1988' revolves around five friends and their families living in the same neighbourhood of Ssangmun-dong, Dobong District, Northern Seoul. At the time of airing (November 2015 to January 2016), 'Reply 1988', was the fifth highest-rated drama in Korean Cable television history and highest rated TV drama. Kingdom: 'Kingdom' falls into the genres of period drama and horror. The show was created and written by Kim Eun-hee and is based on a webcomic series. It was Netflix's first original Korean series and made its debut on January 25, 2019. 'Kingdom' gained attention for its unique blend of historical setting and horror elements, and it was well-received by audiences. Mr Sunshine: 'Mr. Sunshine' aired from July 7 to September 30, 2018. It was written by Kim Eun-sook and directed by Lee Eung-bok, the same team behind other successful K-dramas like 'Goblin' and 'Descendants of the Sun'. The series stars Lee Byung-hun, Kim Tae-ri, Yoo Yeon-seok, Kim Min-jung, and Byun Yo-han in the lead roles.

