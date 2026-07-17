The East Palace X Review: K-drama fans can't stop talking about Netflix's supernatural saga

New Delhi:

Netflix’s much-awaited Korean drama The East Palace finally premiered today, July 17, 2026. Starring Nam Joo-hyuk, Roh Yoon-seo and Cho Seung-woo, the fantasy mystery series revolves around supernatural events unfolding inside a royal palace.

Soon after its release, the Korean drama began gaining traction among viewers. Many have praised its gripping storyline, haunting visuals and strong performances. Viewers also wasted no time sharing their reactions on X.

The East Palace total number of episodes

The East Palace has a total of eight episodes, and Netflix has released all of them at once. The streaming giant is not following the weekly release pattern for this show, and the strategy appears to have worked in the makers' favour. K-drama fans not only tuned in to the series but also shared their reviews online.

It is worth noting that most episodes run for at least 50 minutes, with the final episode being the longest at 59 minutes.

The East Palace X review

The opening episode of The East Palace has received an enthusiastic response from viewers, many of whom said they were instantly drawn into the drama’s mysterious world. Fans on X praised the show's fast-paced storytelling, eerie atmosphere and intriguing supernatural elements.

Several users admitted they were not planning to start another K-drama but found themselves hooked after watching the first episode, with some comparing its dark and suspenseful tone to popular fantasy thrillers.

Soon after the drama premiered, viewers took to X to share their reactions. One user wrote, 'PLSSS, the pilot episode of The East Palace is so addictive, dude.' Another wrote, 'The East Palace looks really good. I like its K-drama vibes; it feels similar to Revenant. I’m tempted to watch it.' One reaction also read, 'The East Palace looks so good.'

See some other reactions here:

What is The East Palace about?

Set against the backdrop of a royal palace plagued by mysterious incidents, The East Palace follows a gripping tale in which supernatural forces begin to disrupt life within the kingdom. As strange events unfold and dark secrets come to light, the characters find themselves caught in a battle against unseen powers.

Blending fantasy, mystery and historical elements, the drama has intrigued viewers with its eerie atmosphere and suspense-filled storytelling, making it one of the most talked-about K-drama premieres of the week.

Cast and makers of the dark fantasy drama

The East Palace stars Nam Joo-hyuk in the lead role, alongside Roh Yoon-seo and veteran actor Cho Seung-woo. The fantasy mystery drama is directed by Choi Jung-gyu, known for his work on acclaimed Korean series, and blends historical elements with supernatural storytelling.

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