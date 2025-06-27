Squid Game Season 3 X review: Lee Jung-jae's survival thriller shocks fans with twists and turns The third and final instalment of Netflix’s hit Korean show 'Squid Game' has been released by the makers on Friday, June 27, 2025. Read further to know the social media reactions here.

New Delhi:

This is Squid Game’s third and last ever season. It carries the heavy burden of having to put an end to the story while satisfying the demands of its millions of fans, who’ve been accustomed to very high standards of writing quality. Squid Game season 3 picks up in the aftermath of Season 2’s bloody cliffhanger, with Gi-hun, aka Player 456, pulled back into the deadly game, made even more violent and unforgiving.

The new seasons deliver higher stakes, deeper character arcs, plunging viewers into action without shying from slower moments to flesh out the characters. It dares to be meditative and even philosophical, as the game is as much psychological as it is physical. It explores what it means to be human when people are stripped of everything but choice. The show ends in a climax that answers long-standing questions while leaving just enough ambiguity to linger in viewers' minds.

The show was released at 12:30 PM Indian time, but already, fans have flooded social media with their reactions. It would seem that this last instalment holds very shocking scenes, to say the least, even compared to what the show has accustomed us to since its beginning in 2021.

Users were thrilled to be reunited with their favourite characters and show, one writing, “1 episode down and this is already PEAK”

It seems that episode 2 left users particularly in shock, one saying “oh my god episode 2 has me sick to my stomach” and another “SECOND EPISODE OF SQUID GAME DOES NOT EXIST TO ME”

Many users shared how disturbed they felt by the show, one sharing how “They said Season 3 would be darker. But we didn’t expect this much blood. Are you ready for heartbreak?”, and another saying “squid game had me like this” followed by dozens of crying emoji.

One user ironically thanked the show, saying, “New season, new trauma. Thanks, Squid Game.”, while another used images seemingly comparing their face before and after watching the show.

But some users focused on the funny aspects of the show, like one who joked about how much Namgyu mentions and imitates Thanos, saying that if he had to take a shot everytime it happened he'd be “drunk as hell by the end”.

For the unversed, the third instalment of Korean series 'Squid Game' features Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun, Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man. However, the new characters include actors like Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho (Player 388), Park Gyu-young as No-eul, and Yang Dong-geun as Yong-sik (Player 007).

