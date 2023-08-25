Search: WWW to Hwarang: Great K-Dramas to Binge watch with your friends

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Great K-Dramas to Binge watch with your friends

K-dramas have been a treasure trove when it comes to celebrating the many shades of friendship in all its glory. There’s the good, the bad, the ugly, the heartwarming the heartbreaking, and sometimes funny and bittersweet. Friends are life, and no one said it better than these dramas. And somewhere along the way, you end up befriending these characters as well. Here are 11 K-dramas you can revisit with your tribe.

1. Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

“Twenty-Five, Twenty-one” is an achingly stirring coming-of-age story of young love, friendships, hopes, and dreams. It will make you laugh and shed a few tears along the way as it tells the story of the bittersweet brush of first love, an aching heartbreak that still lingers on, and the cherished memories you hold onto in your heart.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMReply 1988

2. Fight My Way

“Fight My Way” struck a chord for its realism. A story of ordinary people and the burning desire to make it big against all odds, the drama resonated with viewers. The four friends have their own issues, but their bond is so strong that they know they aren’t alone. Park Seo Joon is adorable as the unassuming Dong Man, and Kim Ji Won as the opinionated Ae Ra is a multi-dimensional character who stands out for being the most expressive.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMFight My Way

3. Search: WWW

“Search WWW” drives home an inspiring message by showcasing the lives of three strong-willed women in their thirties. These women stand for their principles despite being on top of their game professionally, and they tread cautiously as they open their hearts to love and romance but never once compromise on their sense of self. They are very relatable women, and it’s hard not to find a part of yourself in each one of these ladies. They are tenacious, and it is refreshing to see female bonding at the workplace as they empower each other and call the shots.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMSearch: WWW

4. Reply 1988

“Reply 1988” is a throwback to those simpler times when life and relationships felt a lot more uncomplicated and carefree.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMReply 1988

5. Hwarang

From boys to men, the Hwarang embark on a journey of self-discovery as they fight off political intrigues, overcome their fears, and discover love. But it is the brotherhood amongst the boys that emerges as the star of the show.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMHwarang

