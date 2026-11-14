Reply 1988 actor Go Kyung-pyo faces fallout after drunk-driving accident, screentime reduces in two shows

South Korean actor Go Kyung-pyo, best known for playing Sung Sun-woo in the popular drama Reply 1988, has been involved in a drunk-driving accident in Seoul. The 36-year-old actor reportedly crashed his car into a street-cleaning truck in the early hours of Saturday, November 14. Following the incident, his agency issued an apology, while two television shows featuring him have decided to reduce his screen time.

What happened in the accident?

According to reports, the accident took place at around 3:30 am in Donggyo-dong, in Seoul's Mapo district. Go was driving his personal car when it collided with a street-cleaning truck. A police breathalyser test reportedly found his blood alcohol concentration to be 0.150%, a level that can lead to the revocation of a driving licence in South Korea. The actor was reportedly alone in the vehicle at the time.

Police questioned Go following the collision, after which he returned home. Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances of the accident further.

Go Kyung-pyo's agency issues apology

Following the incident, Go's agency, CL&Company, released a statement acknowledging the accident and apologising to those affected. The agency said the actor had been driving under the influence when his car collided with the cleaning vehicle.

It added that Go acknowledged his wrongdoing and was reflecting on his actions. The agency also said he would accept any penalties imposed and take responsibility for the damage caused by the accident.

The statement further acknowledged the seriousness of drunk driving and said the company would be more careful in managing its actors to prevent a similar incident in the future.

Two variety shows to reduce his screen time

The incident has also affected Go's television commitments. The actor is currently part of tvN's Sixth Sense: B-Side and MBC's Hangout with Yoo. Both shows have decided to limit his appearances following the accident.

A representative of Sixth Sense: B-Side said the production team would reduce Go's screen time in the November 15 episode and the upcoming finale. The decision was taken to ensure viewers would not feel uncomfortable watching the programme.

MBC also made changes to its upcoming episode of Hangout with Yoo, which features Go as part of the '95 MBC Seoul Music Festival special. The episode reportedly underwent last-minute edits ahead of its broadcast on Saturday.

Upcoming projects and fan meeting under scrutiny

The actor's upcoming television projects may also face changes following the incident. Go is scheduled to appear in The Village Barber 2, which is set to premiere on November 29, and Great Escape: Urban Legends, scheduled for release on December 2. As of now, there has been no official announcement about changes to his involvement in either project.

Go also has a fan meeting scheduled, and the event has come under scrutiny following the accident. The developments come as the actor's agency and the television production teams respond to the incident and its immediate impact on his professional commitments.

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