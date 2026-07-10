Netflix unveils release date for Jung Hae In and Ha Young's Korean drama 'Our Sticky Love' | Deets Inside

New Delhi:

Netflix has shared the teaser of their new and upcoming Korean drama, Our Sticky Love, giving fans a better idea of what to expect from the rom-com. Starring Jung Hae In and Ha Young, the series revolves around two strangers brought together by an unusual twist of fate, one of them simply doesn't remember it.

So, let's know what kind of roles the Korean stars will be seen playing and what can Netflix audiences expect from the show.

Our Sticky Love: The cast and their characters

Ha Young stars as Go Eun-sae, a successful prosecutor whose life is turned upside down after an accident leaves her with no memory. When she wakes up in a hospital far from Seoul, she's met by Jang Tae-ha, played by Jung Hae In, who calmly tells her that he's her boyfriend.

The teaser shows that with nowhere else to turn and no memories to rely on, Eun-sae ends up following Tae-ha to Yeot Village, a quiet countryside town that's a world away from the fast-paced life she once knew. Sharing a roof with someone she barely trusts wasn't exactly part of the plan, but that's where the story begins.

A romance built on confusion... and constant arguments

The newly released teaser poster captures that awkward dynamic perfectly. Standing outside a modest home in Yeot Village, Tae-ha wears an easy smile while Eun-sae looks completely lost, almost as if she's still trying to figure out why she's there in the first place.

The teaser follows a similar tone. She is first introduced as an ambitious and competent prosecutor only to be plunged into a totally different situation. The sophisticated character of Eun-sae immediately comes into conflict with the relaxed attitude of Tae-ha, and there will be many funny situations when the beautiful girl refuses to believe that this rough boxing trainer is her boyfriend.

But there's more than romance at play

While the early moments lean into comedy, the teaser makes it clear that the story won't stay light-hearted for long. Quick flashes of crime boss Baek Sang-gil, played by Heo Sung Tae, hint that Eun-sae's missing memories could be tied to something far more dangerous than she realises.

Watch the teaser here:

Our Sticky Love premieres exclusively on Netflix on August 7.

Also Read: Sold Out On You K-drama Review: Ahn Hyo-seop and Chae Won-bin keep this uneven romance afloat