South Korean actors Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun have reportedly ended their relationship after three years of dating. The two actors, who met while working on Netflix's popular revenge drama The Glory, have decided to part ways. Their respective agencies confirmed the news on November 24, adding that they would continue to support each other as colleagues.

The breakup announcement has come as a surprise to fans who have followed their relationship since the two made it public in April 2023. While neither agency has shared details about what led to the separation, both have requested privacy regarding the actors' personal lives.

What did Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun's agencies say?

Lim Ji-yeon's agency, Artist Company, confirmed that the actors had recently broken up. In its statement, the agency said, "It is true that the two recently broke up, and they have decided to remain good colleagues who support each other's futures."

The agency also addressed questions about the circumstances surrounding their separation, saying that it could not confirm specific details, including the reason or timing of the breakup, as it concerned the actors' private lives. It also requested continued support and encouragement for Lim Ji-yeon's future projects.

Lee Do-hyun's agency, YH Entertainment, separately confirmed the news. Its statement also mentioned that the two had decided to remain good colleagues and continue supporting each other.

Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun's relationship began on The Glory

The actors first met while filming The Glory, the Netflix revenge drama written by Kim Eun-sook. The series, which arrived in two parts in December 2022 and March 2023, featured Song Hye-kyo as Moon Dong-eun, a woman seeking revenge on those who bullied her during her school years.

Lim Ji-yeon played Park Yeon-jin, one of the central antagonists in the series, while Lee Do-hyun portrayed Joo Yeo-jeong, a doctor who helps Dong-eun carry out her plans.

Their on-screen association eventually developed into a relationship off screen. The two confirmed their romance in April 2023 after reports about their relationship surfaced. They also continued dating while Lee Do-hyun was serving his mandatory military service with the Air Force. He completed his service in May 2025.

Over the years, the couple occasionally made public appearances together and were also spotted on dates. They were reportedly seen playing golf together as recently as July 2026.

What are Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun working on next?

Both actors have continued to remain active in the entertainment industry. Lim Ji-yeon was last seen in the fantasy romantic comedy My Royal Nemesis, opposite Heo Nam-jun. She is expected to appear next in Alike, a revenge drama in which she plays a job seeker who gets caught up in an unusual situation involving a woman who looks exactly like her.

Lee Do-hyun, meanwhile, has several projects lined up following his military service. He will next be seen in the Netflix series Grand Galaxy Hotel, written by the Hong Sisters. He is also associated with the historical action film Nambeol, which features Lee Byung-hun and Go Youn-jung.

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