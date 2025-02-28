Lee Seung Yoon and aespa triumph at 22nd Korean Music Awards | Check out full list of winners The 22nd Korean Music Awards celebrated South Korea's diverse musical talent, with aespa and Lee Seung Yoon dominating the night’s major awards.

The 22nd annual Korean Music Awards (KMA), held on February 27th, celebrated South Korea's finest musical talent, placing a strong emphasis on artistic innovation and quality rather than commercial success. The ceremony, known for its commitment to honouring musical excellence across genres, saw K-pop group aespa and veteran artist Lee Seung Yoon emerge as the night’s biggest winners.

aespa’s Stellar Night

The powerhouse K-pop group aespa made a significant mark at the 22nd Korean Music Awards, securing three major awards. Their chart-topping hit Supernova earned them the prestigious Song of the Year award, while their album Armageddon took home both Best K-pop Album and Best K-pop Song.

The trio of accolades reinforced aespa's standing as one of the top groups in K-pop, celebrated for their musical creativity and innovation. Their success highlights the growing recognition of K-pop acts at the KMA, which traditionally honours a wide range of genres.

Lee Seung Yoon’s Success Across Categories

Lee Seung Yoon, an artist known for his rich vocal talent and emotional depth, also had a triumphant evening, claiming three awards. His performance of Anthems of Defiance earned him the title of Best Rock Song, while his Waterfall secured Best Modern Rock Song. Most notably, Lee took home the prestigious Artist of the Year award, a testament to his enduring influence and contribution to South Korea's music scene. Lee's success at the KMAs underscores his ability to transcend genre boundaries and connect with a diverse audience.

Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble's Major Win

One of the most significant moments of the evening was the recognition of the indie band Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble, who took home the highly coveted Album of the Year award for their album Hail to the Music. Their win marked a major achievement for indie music in Korea, further diversifying the scope of the KMAs, which celebrates not only mainstream K-pop but also emerging and experimental genres.

Full List of Winners:

Song of the Year : Supernova by aespa

: Supernova by aespa Album of the Year : Hail to the Music by Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble

: Hail to the Music by Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble Artist of the Year : Lee Seung Yoon

: Lee Seung Yoon Rookie of the Year : Sanmanhan

: Sanmanhan Best K-pop Album : Armageddon by aespa

: Armageddon by aespa Best K-pop Song : Supernova by aespa

: Supernova by aespa Best Pop Album : PSST! by John Park

: PSST! by John Park Best Pop Song : Bam Yang Gang by BIBI

: Bam Yang Gang by BIBI Best Rock Album : Fire & Light by Soumbalgwang

: Fire & Light by Soumbalgwang Best Rock Song : Anthems of Defiance by Lee Seung Yoon

: Anthems of Defiance by Lee Seung Yoon Best Modern Rock Album : Hail to the Music by Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble

: Hail to the Music by Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble Best Modern Rock Song : Waterfall by Lee Seung Yoon

: Waterfall by Lee Seung Yoon Best R&B and Soul Album : MINISERIES 2 by SUMIN and Slom

: MINISERIES 2 by SUMIN and Slom Best R&B and Soul Song : Blame by Jung In, Mild Beats

: Blame by Jung In, Mild Beats Best Rap and Hip-Hop Album : Free Hukky Shibaseki & the God Sun Symphony Group: Odyssey.1 by B-Free, Hukky Shibaseki

: Free Hukky Shibaseki & the God Sun Symphony Group: Odyssey.1 by B-Free, Hukky Shibaseki Best Rap and Hip-Hop Song : POWER by G-Dragon (BIGBANG)

: POWER by G-Dragon (BIGBANG) Best Electronic Album : GALAPAGGOT by NET GALA

: GALAPAGGOT by NET GALA Best Electronic Song : Oving by Mount XLR

: Oving by Mount XLR Best Folk Album : Kaleidoscope by Moher

: Kaleidoscope by Moher Best Folk Song : Anyone But Me by Kang Asol

: Anyone But Me by Kang Asol Best Metal & Hardcore Album : 2 by Seaweed Mustache

: 2 by Seaweed Mustache Best Jazz Vocal Album : Infinite Connections by Jihye Lee Orchestra

: Infinite Connections by Jihye Lee Orchestra Best Jazz Music Album : Old Songs, Tmmm by Nam Yeji

: Old Songs, Tmmm by Nam Yeji Best Global Contemporary Album : Shape of the Land by BANDO

: Shape of the Land by BANDO Honorary Award : Lee Ho Jun

: Lee Ho Jun Committee’s Special Award: LIVE CLUB DAY

The 22nd Korean Music Awards successfully showcased the rich diversity of South Korea's music scene, with winners spanning genres from K-pop to jazz, folk, rock, and more. The recognition of aespa, Lee Seung Yoon, and Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble illustrated the broad range of musical expression that defines the awards. The KMAs continue to emphasize the importance of artistic merit, ensuring that artists across various musical landscapes are honoured for their contributions.

In addition to the competitive awards, special recognitions were presented, including the Honorary Award for Lee Ho Jun and the Committee’s Special Award for LIVE CLUB DAY, further celebrating the contributions of key figures within the Korean music industry.

The 22nd Korean Music Awards affirmed its reputation as a distinguished event that champions musical excellence, prioritizing innovation and creativity over commercial appeal. As the night came to a close, the KMA once again highlighted the incredible talent shaping South Korea’s dynamic music scene.