KPop Demon Hunters star Arden Cho marries Christopher Lee in intimate Italy wedding

New Delhi:

KPop Demon Hunters actress Arden Cho has officially begun a new chapter in her life. The actor married Christopher Lee, an orthopaedic surgeon, in a private ceremony in Italy, surrounded by family members, close friends and loved ones.

The marriage was an elegantly arranged event which was the fusion of Italian destination wedding and some Korean cultural elements. Arden later posted a wedding video on Instagram showing fans some of the intimate moments from the wedding.

A wedding steeped in Korean culture

One of the most notable elements of the wedding was that it was paying tribute to Arden's Korean roots. The actress was looking stunning in a beautiful hanbok, while some of the guests were also dressed in such outfits, adding colour and significance to the event. Instead of having a traditional destination wedding, the couple decided to include a special element of their culture into the proceedings.

Arden Cho writes an emotional message

She wrote that ever since the wedding planning began, she had dreamed of welcoming everyone to Italy with a traditional Korean celebration. Seeing her friends and family dressed in hanbok was a moment she described as "a dream come true."

"One of my favorite nights from our wedding weekend. Ever since we started planning, I dreamed of welcoming everyone to Italy with a hanbok celebration. Seeing our friends and family wearing these beautiful traditional garments, filling the ballrooms of Villa Cora with so much color, felt surreal. It was art within art. I never imagined seeing hanboks celebrated like this in Italy, and my heart is so full that everyone embraced this part of our culture with such joy. So many more moments to share soon. We’ve been at the Villa for over a week and it felt like welcoming all our loved ones to our home," read her caption.

See the post here:

The proposal had its own surprise

Arden and Christopher announced their engagement last year through social media. Later, the actress revealed an amusing behind-the-scenes detail about the proposal.

According to Arden, Christopher deliberately went through airport security separately while they were travelling so that the engagement ring would not accidentally be spotted before he had the chance to propose. The plan worked perfectly, allowing him to surprise her at just the right moment.

Also Read: Squid Game actor Oh Yeong Su cleared in sexual misconduct case after prosecution appeal dismissed