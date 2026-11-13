Korean Drama 'Tantara' to release on Netflix in three parts, all 22 episodes to arrive in December

Netflix is taking a different approach to the release of its upcoming Korean drama Tantara featuring Gong Yoo and Song Hye-kyo. Instead of dropping all episodes together, the streaming platform will release the 22-episode series in three parts this December. The first batch will arrive on December 11, followed by the second on December 18 and the final set on December 25.

Netflix Korea announced the schedule through its official social media account, introducing four characters from the series: Minja, Dong-gu, Min-hee and Gil-yeo. The post offered a brief glimpse into the show's theme, describing it as the story of people chasing dreams and success in their own ways.

The announcement also carried the tagline Slowly Intense, giving viewers a glimpse of the journey that the series is set to explore. The drama will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Tantara Netflix release date: Check the complete episode schedule

The series will be divided into three batches, with new episodes arriving every week.

The first part will premiere on December 11 and feature Episodes 1 to 8. The second part, comprising Episodes 9 to 15, will be released on December 18. The final batch will arrive on December 25, bringing Episodes 16 to 22 to the platform.

Here's the complete release schedule:

December 11: Part 1 – Episodes 1 to 8

December 18: Part 2 – Episodes 9 to 15

December 25: Part 3 – Episodes 16 to 22

With this release strategy, Netflix will spread the series across three consecutive weeks. Viewers will have to wait for each batch to arrive before moving ahead with the next set of episodes.

What did Netflix reveal about Tantara?

Along with the release dates, Netflix Korea highlighted the four characters Minja, Dong-gu, Min-hee and Gil-yeo in its announcement.

The platform described the drama as a story about people pursuing their dreams and success in their own ways. Its caption also encouraged viewers to follow the intense journey, hinting at the personal experiences and challenges that form part of the narrative.

However, the announcement did not reveal further details about the storyline or the characters' individual journeys. More information about the series and its cast may offer a clearer picture of what viewers can expect as the premiere approaches.

Tantara will be available exclusively on Netflix, with all 22 episodes scheduled to arrive by December 25.

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