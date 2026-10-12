Kim Yong-ji, Korean actress known for Tale of the Nine Tailed, gets married in an intimate ceremony | Viral

South Korean actor Kim Yong-ji has surprised fans with news of her marriage. The actor tied the knot without any public dating rumours, making the announcement a talking point among fans and followers. Pictures from her wedding ceremony have now surfaced online, drawing attention to the actor and her journey in the Korean entertainment industry.

Kim Yong-ji gets married

On October 11, actor Bae Jung-nam shared pictures from Kim Yong-ji's wedding on social media. The ceremony took place against the backdrop of a traditional Korean hanok. Congratulating the actor, Bae wrote, “Congratulations on your marriage, Yong-ji.”

In the pictures, Kim looked elegant in an ivory dress with off-shoulder detailing. She held a red bouquet and smiled for the camera. Several entertainers attended the ceremony, including Bae Jung-nam and her close friend Kim Go-eun.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BAE JUNG)Bae Jung shares photos from Kim Yong-ji's wedding

The wedding news has also brought renewed interest in Kim's career and the roles that helped her gain recognition.

Who is Kim Yong-ji?

Kim Yong-ji began her career as an advertising model in 2015. Her distinctive looks and mysterious screen presence helped her stand out in the modelling industry before she moved into acting.

She made her acting debut in 2018 with the tvN drama Mr Sunshine. She played Hotaru, a quiet astrologer who served Go Dong-mae, portrayed by Yoo Yeon-seok. Despite having limited dialogue, Kim made an impression through her expressions and screen presence. Her performance helped establish her as a scene stealer.

Over the years, Kim has appeared in several television dramas and films. Her credits include WATCHER, Everyone's Lie, The King: Eternal Monarch, Tale of the Nine Tailed, Somebody and Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938. She also appeared in the film Dark Web. Kim has continued to explore different roles across television and films.