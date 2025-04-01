Kim Soo Hyun's posters removed, Prada ends association: A look at the aftermath of Kim Sae Ron's controversy Soon after the controversy made it to the headlines and started making noise, the international brand Prada ended its association with Kim Soo Hyun just after three months.

South Korea's highest-paid actor Kim Soo Hyun is in deep waters right now. After the tragic death of his ex-girlfriend and actor Kim Sae Ron, the actor has been accused of several things including dating an underage girl. After months of media scrutiny and social media trolling, the actor finally addressed the controversy on Monday in a press conference. Strangely, the even that was highly covered by the press had no media questioning session but just had Soo Hyun crying and presenting his side of the story. But before you know what the actor said at the press con, have a look at the aftermath of this controversy.

Prada ended their association with Kim Soo Hyun

Soon after the controversy made it to the headlines and started making noise, the international brand Prada ended its association with Kim Soo Hyun just after three months. Prada said in their statement, 'We would like to inform you that after considering the severity of the issue, our collaboration with Kim Soo Hyun has been mutually concluded. The contract has been terminated.'

Soo Hyun's posters are being removed

Several videos are going viral on social media, where several posters of South Korea's highest-paid actor's posters can be seen being removed from showrooms and billboards.

What is the controversy?

After Kim Sae Ron died by suicide on Kim Soo Hyun's birthday, this year, the deceased's family accused the actor of being a paedophile. Sae Ron's family have been sharing the former couple's chats and videos claiming that the actor was dating the late actor when she was just 15. However, after Soo Hyun's agency refused the claims, the family also accused the actor of demanding money from Sae Ron after her drunk and driving case in a settlement. The family had accused the actor of driving her to death due to mental pressure.

Here's what Kim Soo Hyun said

However, in the press conference on Monday, the Queen Of Tear actor for the first time accepted dating Sae Ron but refused to accept any of her family's claims. He said that he was in a relationship with her after she turned 19. Moreover, he also added that Sae Ron died after 5 years of their relationship and in between she was in another relationship which is the reason he did not contact back the late actor.

Kim Soo Hyun concluded by saying, 'I am willing to admit to any wrongdoing on my part. If there is something I must take responsibility for, I believe it is only right to do so. But I cannot admit to things I did not do. If people call my choice cowardly or selfish, I will accept that criticism without hesitation. And to everyone who has cared for me, I sincerely apologise.'

Who's to blame?

Social media also seems divided on the controversy. While several are trolling the actor for keeping quiet till now, others seem to be standing by their favourite star. However, the strange thing about this whole controversy is that no one is questioning Kim Sea Ron's family, who seemed to have no problem with their daughter dating an actor who was older in age. Moreover, during the drunk and driving case, the family didn't look this active on social media. But soon after Sae Ron's death, the family has been speaking out.

Moreover, the same social media users who trolled Sae Ron after the drunk and driving case, which also put a dent in her career are now begging for justice in the late actor's name. They are now trolling the same actor, that was the greenest flag in their eyes till now. Hypocrisy? Yes!

