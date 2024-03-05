Kim Bo-ra best known for Sky Castle, Her Private Life to tie the knot with filmmaker Jo Ba Reun

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kim Bo-ra and Jo Bareun

It's wedding season folks! Popular South Korean actress Kim Bo-ra and filmmaker Jo Ba Reun will be saying their I Dos this year in June. According to a report in Soompi, the actress's agency Noon Company released a statement.

They said, "Hello, this is Noon Company. We are sharing joyful news regarding noon company actress Kim Bo-ra. Actress Kim Bo-ra is getting married in June. Her fiance Jo Ba Reun is a film director and after a three-year relationship based on trust and faith, they have arrived at the beautiful result of tying the knot.

The wedding will be held in private with their families, relatives and close acquaintances. We ask for generous support and blessings toward Kim Bo-ra who is at the standing line of a new journey and please also show lots of interest and affection for actress Kim Bo-ra who will continue to greet you with great projects, Noon company further added. Fans flooded the comment section of Kim Bo-ra's latest post to congratulate her on the new beginnings. One user said, "Congratulations for your wedding". Another user said, "Congratulations unni". "You look gorgeous", wrote the third user.

Who is Kim Bo-ra?

Kim Bo-ra is a popular South Korean actress and is best known for her portrayal of Kim Hye-na in the series SKY Castle. Her other notable works include, Like Flowers in Sand, Her Private Life, Love Scene Number, Touch, Goodbye Summer, Ghostderella, and Bel Ami among others.

Who is Jo Ba Reun?

Jo Ba Reun is a director and is best works include Vibration, The Hole and Gang among others.

