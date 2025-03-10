Karma Release Date: Here's everything about Netflix K-drama featuring Park Hae-soo, Shin Min-a Karma Korean drama featuring Park Hae-soo, Shin Min-a, Lee Hee-joon, Kim Sung-kyun, Lee Kwang-soo and Gong Seung-yeon promises a fearless exploration of fate and consequence.

A tragic disaster intertwines six lives in this new K-drama, a thrilling tale of crime and karma in which each character must confront their dark connections and secrets. Titled Karma, the upcoming Korean drama on Netflix features Park Hae-soo, Shin Min-a, Lee Hee-joon, Kim Sung-kyun and others. Korean drama lovers and especially the ones who love to watch thrillers, this one is definitely for you.

Karma release date

Karma will be released on Netflix on April 4. Recently, the trailer of the K-drama was released. The makers shared the trailer on YouTube and it has left fans delighted. A user wrote, 'This looks great.' Another added, 'I'm so happy and shaking my legs. YET PARK HYE-SU!!' Others also commented that the show is going to be on their binge list.

Watch the trailer here:

What is Karma's story?

Karma sees different lives come together under the shadow of a horrifying destiny that cannot be avoided. The story focuses on a witness to an accident, a doctor who suffers from nightmares, a man whose whole world is turned upside down due to an unexpected circumstance, and another man who is mired in personal debt. The unbreakable bonds of a terrible fate bind everyone involved, creating a gripping crime thriller that traces the people caught in unfortunate entanglements.

Cast and Crew

Lee Il Hyung is the director and writer of the upcoming South Korean crime thriller Karma, which will be available on Netflix. Moonlight Film and Baram Pictures are co-producing the series. Karma will feature Kim Sung-kyun as Gil-ryong, Lee Kwang-soo as Glasses, Gong Seung-yeon as Yoo-jeong, Shin Min-a as Joo-yeon, Lee Hae-jun as the Debtor, and Park Hae-soo as the Witness.

