Kang Seo Ha, South Korean actress known for 'Heart Surgeons', dies at 31 due to stomach cancer

South Korean actress Kang Seo-ha, known for her remarkable performances in dramas like Heart Surgeons, Schoolgirl Detectives and Through the Waves, tragically passed away at the age of 31. A graduate of Korea National University of Arts, she was considered one of the rising talents in the Korean entertainment industry. The actress's family has confirmed the news through an Instagram post.

Official statement

The family of Kang Seo-ha shared a video on Instagram, which had the late actress's images. They wrote a long caption, "I still don't believe it, sis ..Carrying up the great pain. I couldn't eat it, so I'll pay with my own card. My angel who left too soon that I could never miss my family ..And next time do it my brother ,, I'll do it real good ,, Don't worry, I'll take care of your crying aunt, uncle and uncle !! I'm doing my grandfathers, what I wished for. I love you so so so much Kang Ye-won ! Thanks for coming into my family. Thank you so much for doing my sister .. I miss you already .. I love you."

A battle with cancer comes to an end

Kang Seo-ha was battling stage-four stomach cancer and her condition worsened significantly during the second round of chemotherapy. Despite undergoing treatment and putting up a brave fight, she succumbed to the illness on July 13, 2025. She breathed her last in Seoul, where her Funeral altar was set up at Room No.8 of Seoul's St.Mary's Hospital funeral hall. The funeral procession is scheduled for July 16 at 7:40 AM, after which she will be laid to rest in Haman, Gyeongsangnam Province.

A look at her career

Seo-ha had appeared in popular dramas like Schoolgirl Detectives, Assembly, and Through the Waves. She was also recently cast in the upcoming film Mangnaein. Beyond her work on screen, Kang Seo-ha was known for her kindness and thoughtfulness. Even during her illness, she remained selfless once reportedly paying for her friend's meals despite her personal pain.

